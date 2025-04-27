Assam CM: More Arrests For Pro-Pakistan Stand After Pahalgam Attack

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reported that authorities have detained three additional individuals for allegedly expressing pro-Pakistan sentiments in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, raising the total number of such arrests in the northeastern state to eleven.

Speaking to reporters during a program at the state BJP headquarters, Sarma emphasized, "There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations and we must remain like that." He added that these individuals could potentially face charges under the National Security Act (NSA) if authorities deem it necessary.

Among those recently apprehended was a Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader, detained Friday for what officials described as "anti-India comments." The Chief Minister warned that similar action awaits anyone adopting such positions.

"We are examining all social media posts, and action will be taken against those who, we feel, are anti-national," Sarma stated. He later announced on social platform X that one person was arrested in Sribhumi district for posting "Pakistan Zindabad" on Facebook, while two others were detained in Cachar district for similar pro-Pakistan content.

Prior arrests included opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam and another individual on Thursday, followed by six more detentions across various districts including Silchar, Hailakandi, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Barpeta, and Biswanath on Friday.

Sarma has taken a firm stance on the issue, declaring, "Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam."

The terror attack at Baisaran, a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, claimed at least 26 lives—primarily tourists—and left several others injured on Tuesday.