Assam emerging as key engine of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the world today views India through a transformed lens as the country steadily works towards realising the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Highlighting Assam's growing strategic and economic importance, the Prime Minister said the state is emerging as a key engine of Viksit Bharat and a vital gateway to eastern India.

He said the collective efforts of all states are driving the vision of Viksit Bharat, with Assam and other northeastern states playing a pivotal role in this national mission.

The Prime Minister that sustained investments in infrastructure are strengthening Assam's connectivity and unlocking its development potential.

Referring to the construction of bridges over the Brahmaputra, PM Modi said connectivity across the river has witnessed a historic transformation under the current dispensation.

He pointed out that in the six decades following Independence, only three bridges were built over the Brahmaputra, whereas four new bridges have been constructed in the last decade alone. This enhanced connectivity, he said, has emerged as a major catalyst for economic growth, mobility and regional integration in Assam.

PM Modi further said the Centre's Act East Policy is being implemented with renewed focus, positioning Assam at the heart of India's engagement with Southeast Asia.

Improved road, rail, air and riverine connectivity is enabling the state to serve as a hub for trade, tourism and logistics for the entire eastern and northeastern region.

The Prime Minister asserted that with robust infrastructure, policy support and people's participation, Assam is steadily advancing towards becoming a cornerstone of India's development journey.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, marking a major milestone in Assam's aviation infrastructure.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the inauguration.

Designed to handle an annual passenger capacity of 13.1 million, the state-of-the-art terminal is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity in the Northeast while setting new benchmarks in sustainability and technology-driven airport operations in the country.



