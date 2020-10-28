Assam Police arrest JEE Topper for cheating in JEE Mains exam

Today, Assam police arrested a doctor and his son for allegedly using a proxy to write JEE Mains examinations that are held in the month of September. His son got top rank in the state of Assam with a score of 99.8 percentile.

In a statement, Assam police said that a total of five persons are charged with cheating by personation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Mr. Mitradev Sharma from Mathura Nagpur, Dispur lodged an FIR for which Assam police started investigation.

As per the FIR, the candidate came out of the examination hall after biometric attendance with the help of an invigilator and in his place someone else appeared for the exam. It is also learnt that an education institute also helped the candidate. It also alleged that the father paid an amount of upto 15 lakhs.