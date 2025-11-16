Assam prioritising awareness campaigns to combat drug menace

Assam and other northeastern states have witnessed a huge spike in narcotic cases in the last few years, with peddlers resorting to many modern tactics.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that with modified tactics, the drugs are being delivered by traffickers sitting in far-off places, which is very dangerous.

"In Assam and Meghalaya, primarily drug carriers have been operating, and it is a long battle for us against them, and it will continue. However, the traffickers have been using various methods to deliver the consignments, and often they have been using drones as carriers of narcotics items," he stated recently.

According to the CM, the menace of the drug is huge, and this must be dealt with by spreading awareness among school and college students who can easily come under the influence of narcotics.

The Education Department in Assam has been giving priority to anti-drug awareness campaigns.

In Golaghat district, Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC), Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan told IANS, "This year's Children's Day celebration was marked with a powerful learning experience to spread awareness campaign."

In Nahorbari M V School in the Golaghat district, more than 250 students and teachers engaged in an anti-drug awareness session.

Kakoty said, "The session was aimed to educate students about the harmful effects of substance use and empower them to make informed, healthy choices. The Children's Day programme featured poster-making activities, interactive games, and open discussions to help students understand the far-reaching consequences of drug abuse on individuals, families and communities."

"Children's Day is a reminder that every child deserves a safe and healthy future. Awareness of drug abuse will help them make wise choices and say no to habits that can harm their lives," Kakoty added.

Students participated enthusiastically, using art and creativity to express their commitment to staying drug-free. "I understood that saying no to drugs means saying yes to my dreams and my family," shared Rahul Gogoi, a class V student.

A senior official of the Education Department said that on special occasions in schools, it was instructed to organise anti-narcotics campaigns to educate students against the harmful effects of drug consumption.