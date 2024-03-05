  • Menu
Assault On Medical Student By Patient And Friend Sparks Outrage At Tamil Nadu's Vellore Hospital

  • A post-graduate medical student faced assault at Vellore's Government Medical College Hospital when a patient and her friend attacked him.
  • The incident, caught on video, led to the arrest of the assailants. Legal action has been initiated under relevant laws, highlighting the need for protecting healthcare professionals.

In a shocking incident at the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, a post-graduate medical student named Vishal was assaulted by a patient and her friend. The altercation, captured on video, depicts 36-year-old Subha hitting the medical student with slippers. The incident unfolded when Vishal asked the patient's friend, Dhivakar, to leave the women's ward. Both Subha and Dhivakar were subsequently arrested by Vellore Taluk police following Vishal's complaint.

Subha had been receiving treatment at the hospital for a week, while Dhivakar had come to visit her and was reportedly sitting on the patient's bed at the time of the altercation.

Authorities have taken swift action, registering a case against Subha and Dhivakar under The Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This incident underscores the need for stringent measures to safeguard healthcare professionals and prevent violence against them in medical institutions.

