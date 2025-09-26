Assembly adjourned sine die

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of Odisha Assembly was on Wednesday adjourned sine die by Speaker Surama Padhy, one day ahead of its scheduled date.

The fourth session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly commenced on September 18 and was scheduled to continue till September 25. However, keeping in view that no more important business is left, the House was adjourned sine die, the Speaker said.

Government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan moved a proposal to adjourn the Assembly, which was supported by members of the treasury bench. The monsoon session witnessed uproarious scenes as Opposition BJD and Congress stormed the well of the House over fertiliser shortage, curtailment of powers of elected Panchayati Raj representatives and rise in crimes against women across the State. The session also saw Congress issuing a notice for no-confidence motion against the BJP government which was rejected by the Speaker due to procedural lapses and continuous disruptions in the House.