Assembly bypolls: High voter turnout in WB, Kerala, Tripura; moderate in UP

Lucknow/Agartala: High voter turnout was recorded in most of the six assembly constituencies in seven states where the by-election was held on Tuesday.

The counting of votes is on September 8 for the by-election - seen as a litmus test for the opposition alliance INDIA against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the assembly polls in five states later this year and the 2023 Lok Sabha election.

In Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats in Tripura, where the Congress had extended support to the CPI(M), the average turnout was around 76 per cent.

