Live
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Sept 6
- Enforcement Directorate issues notice to Gangula’s family granite firm
- Telangana Chief Electoral Officer asks enforcement agencies to ensure fair poll process
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 6 September, 2023
- Rajaiah sets tongue wagging as he meets Congress leader
- Rajamahendravaram: IAAB urges farmers to focus on alternative crops
- Kavitha writes to chiefs of 47 parties on women’s quota Bill
- Govt hospitals achieve historic milestone of over 76% institutional deliveries in August
- Karimnagar: Siddhartha School celebrates Teacher’s Day
- Violin solo by Kamakshi impresses audience
Just In
Assembly bypolls: High voter turnout in WB, Kerala, Tripura; moderate in UP
Highlights
Lucknow/Agartala: High voter turnout was recorded in most of the six assembly constituencies in seven states where the by-election was held on...
Lucknow/Agartala: High voter turnout was recorded in most of the six assembly constituencies in seven states where the by-election was held on Tuesday.
The counting of votes is on September 8 for the by-election - seen as a litmus test for the opposition alliance INDIA against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the assembly polls in five states later this year and the 2023 Lok Sabha election.
In Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats in Tripura, where the Congress had extended support to the CPI(M), the average turnout was around 76 per cent.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS