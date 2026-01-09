Assembly session disrupted

New Delhi: The fourth day of the Delhi Assembly’s winter session remained marred by disruptions as BJP legislators created an uproar demanding an apology from Leader of the Opposition Atishi over an alleged remark related to the insult of Guru Tegh Bahadur . As soon as the proceedings began, BJP members raised slogans, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for a brief period despite repeated appeals for order.

The Speaker Vijender Gupta expressed serious concern over Atishi’s continued absence from the Assembly, calling it unfortunate and regrettable. He said that as Leader of the Opposition, Atishi should have appeared in the House to clarify her stand, and her absence was preventing the smooth functioning of proceedings. The Speaker informed the House that the controversial video clip related to the issue had been referred to the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, for examination. He added that the Assembly Secretariat had been directed to provide the video clip to the forensic department and ensure that the report is submitted within 15 days.

The forensic examination was ordered following allegations by Aam Aadmi Party legislators that the video clip circulating in connection with the controversy had been tampered with. With the consent of the ruling party, the video was sent for investigation to establish the facts. The Speaker noted that despite being repeatedly asked to present her version in the House, Atishi had not yet done so, making it necessary to ascertain the truth through an independent probe.

Aam Aadmi Party legislators alleged that the BJP had fabricated a fake video of Atishi and falsely linked it to the alleged insult of gurus. They demanded an apology from the government and BJP legislators for circulating what they described as a forged clip. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha demanded a thorough investigation into the video. AAP legislators also staged protests inside the Assembly and demanded the resignation of minister Kapil Mishra.

Delhi minister Ashish Sood accused Atishi of making an irresponsible statement in the Assembly and said it was deeply distressing that such language was allegedly used in reference to gurus. He said the incident deserved the strongest condemnation.

Minister Kapil Mishra, speaking on behalf of the government, launched a sharp attack on Atishi, calling her a fugitive who, according to him, insulted gurus and then avoided facing the Assembly. He said she lacked the courage to appear before the House.