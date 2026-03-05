Hall Tickets Released for 10th Class Exams in Andhra Pradesh

The hall tickets for the 10th class examinations in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled to commence on 16 March, have been issued. Students can download their hall tickets from the official website of the Board of School Education, or via the Manamitra WhatsApp number and the School Education Department’s Leap app.

Additionally, officials have provided an option to receive hall tickets by sending a message saying "Hi" to the number 9552300009. The exams will be held until 1 April.