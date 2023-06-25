Athlete trainer beaten up, stabbed in Kishangarh

New Delhi: A 20-year-old youth, who used to train athletes, was brutally attacked and then stabbed by four to five persons in South West Delhi's Kishangarh, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that they got a PCR call of the incident at around 9:30 p.m. The caller informed the police that a man who used to train athletes was beaten up and stabbed by four to five persons at Machchi Wala Park in Kishangarh.

The police said that the victim was identified as Abhinandan (20).

The police said that the vicitm was running in the park with one boy named Himanshu (18). It was the time when he had arguments with the local boys. The argument got heated up and in a fit of rage, the accused thrashed and stabbed the victim.

"Abhinandan was taken to AIIMS. He was treated and later on discharged. All the alleged persons have been identified. A case under sections 308/34 IPC has been lodged at Kishangarh police station and investigation is under progress," said the police.