Atishi assures babus of her govt's full support

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi held her first meeting with ministers and heads of various departments and agencies on Tuesday and assured them of her government's full support. Heads of around 26 departments, including principal secretaries, secretaries, commissioners and directors, attended the meeting that was also attended by ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The relations between the AAP dispensation and Delhi bureaucrats have been fraught. Atishi took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Monday, following the resignation of her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

In the meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, Atishi said the government and the officers have full responsibility towards the people of Delhi and everyone should fulfil their responsibility in an efficient manner.