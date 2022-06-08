Atma Nirbhar Krushak Abhiyan concludes

Dhenkanal: The Brahmakumaris resource persons urged agriculture scientists to introduce organic farming on a pilot basis at district level with best practices, as it will not only be productive, but useful for both human and soil health.

They were addressing the valedictory programme-cum-workshop at conference hall of the Chief District Agriculture Officer as a part of the 11-day national campaign under banner of Atma Nirbhar Krushak Abhiyan at Dhenkanal level on Friday.

Addressing the scientists, Dhenkanal centre in-charge of Brahmakumaris B K Usha explained that organic and yogic farming was going on successfully at the Mount Abu international centre of Brahmakumaris . "Even waste garbage is converted into fertiliser which adds value to organic farming mixed with waste water also. This can be conducted at district level on a pilot basis in which we can boost farmers' confidence ".

Usha replied to questions on the natural process of farming. She said organic farming mixed with spiritual application can be done."It means we can develop confidence in farmers in an optimistic way by giving a boost mentally and spiritually. Fertiliser-based farming is harmful and turns expensive to treat diseases".

One of the successful farmers, Laxmi Charan Rout, described how he has been promoting organic farming practices for the last 20 years at Marthapur in Gondia block. He explained the strategy and process of growing vegetables and cereals .

Chief District Agriculture officer [CDAO] Ansuman Patnaik interacted with the scientists and gathering on organic farming with spiritual application . He said he would motivate farmers for taking up organic farming soon by sending a group of scientists to Mount Abu.

During the 11-day campaign the team covered 430 villages in six blocks . B K Santosh, B K Rina, Lina , Prafulla , Som , Jharana and Dillip others participated .