Attack on CJI direct result of communal propaganda being spread by Sangh Parivar: CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday strongly condemned the incident in which a person attempted to attack Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai inside the Supreme Court and criticised the Sangh Parivar over the incident.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Vijayan claimed the venomous ideology of communal intolerance had today struck even at the highest seat of justice in the country.

“The venom of hatred sown by the Sangh Parivar has reached a point where it dares to express itself against the Chief Justice of India inside the Supreme Court,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister said reports indicated that a person dressed as a lawyer had tried to throw an object at the Chief Justice of India, alleging that he was acting against Sanatana Dharma.

“This cannot be brushed aside as the emotional outburst of an unbalanced individual. It is the direct result of the poisonous communal propaganda being spread by the Sangh Parivar,” CM Vijayan stated.

He said such incidents were not isolated acts but the outcome of a long, organised campaign of hatred that has poisoned minds.

“The RSS and its affiliates have, over a hundred years, created an environment of intolerance and bigotry, which continues to manifest in violent and hateful acts,” he said.

Referring to history, the Chief Minister said the attack served as a grim reminder that the same communal fanaticism that drove the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi still persists.

“What happened in the Supreme Court today is a chilling warning. It cannot be dismissed lightly or seen as a solitary event. The aggressive, hate-driven politics fostered by the Sangh Parivar must be exposed and confronted,” Chief Minister Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister urged that such developments be viewed seriously, as they threaten not just individuals but the very democratic and secular fabric of the nation.

Earlier, CJI Gavai reportedly decided that no action would be taken against the man dressed in a lawyer's robe who attempted to disrupt proceedings in the Supreme Court earlier in the day by allegedly attempting to throw an object at the CJI Gavai-led Bench.

Reportedly, the man approached the dais and allegedly tried to remove his shoe, but security personnel intervened immediately and escorted him out of the courtroom.

The proceedings were briefly interrupted, but CJI Gavai remained composed and continued without pause.

“Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he said.

Later, sources confirmed that CJI Gavai had conveyed that the matter should be ignored and no further action should be initiated against the individual concerned.