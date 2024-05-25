Attempt made to show teen was not driving Porsche

Pune: An attempt was made to make it appear that the Porsche that fatally knocked down two persons in Kalyani Nagar area here was not driven by a 17-year-old but by his family's driver, the Pune police chief said on Friday as two police officials were suspended for lapses committed during the probe.

A local court remanded the six accused arrested in the case, including the teenager's father Vishal Agarwal, in judicial custody even though police sought their further custody.

