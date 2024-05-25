Live
- Tirupati: Sitting MLA has edge over novice from TDP
- Hyderabad: DCA seizes mislabelled medicines
- Bachendri Pal celebrates Everest climb anniv
- Modi backed MSP guarantee as CM but changed position
- Vijayawada: Disqualify Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy for violence, demands TDP
- Gadwal: Farmers seek government action on counterfeit seed sale
- Hyderabad: Duo causes ruckus over public drinking dispute
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th May 2024
- Chopper makes hard-landing
- Parties, candidate in ‘audit’ mode over money spent for votes
Just In
Attempt made to show teen was not driving Porsche
Highlights
Pune: An attempt was made to make it appear that the Porsche that fatally knocked down two persons in Kalyani Nagar area here was not driven by a...
Pune: An attempt was made to make it appear that the Porsche that fatally knocked down two persons in Kalyani Nagar area here was not driven by a 17-year-old but by his family's driver, the Pune police chief said on Friday as two police officials were suspended for lapses committed during the probe.
A local court remanded the six accused arrested in the case, including the teenager's father Vishal Agarwal, in judicial custody even though police sought their further custody.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS