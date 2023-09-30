Augmented Reality Zone inaugurated in Dhenkanal

Live
Dhenkanal: Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi inaugurated Augmented Reality Zone on Dhenkanal Science Centre premises here on Thursday. The centre is functioning with support of National Council of Science Museum under the Ministry of Culture.
Addressing the students and teachers, Sethi said the Augmented Reality Zone is entertaining and offers latest application of science and technology. School and college students will find it useful as Artificial Intelligence is making rapid advancements in all fields. District Science Officer M M Rout briefed the Collector and students on Augmented Reality Zone and its application. Only two science centres are functioning in Odisha. They are in Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal under the Ministry of Culture.
