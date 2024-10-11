  • Menu
Award Bharat Ratna to Tata

Highlights

Maha govt urges Centre

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday passed a proposal, urging the Union government to award Bharat Ratna to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who died in Mumbai at the age of 86 on Wednesday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Cabinet ministers paid rich tributes and condolences to Ratan Tata. The Cabinet, in a condolence post for Ratan Tata, said the country "lost a great social worker, visionary and patriotic leader".

"Entrepreneurship is also an effective way of building society. The country can be taken forward only by the establishment of new industries, but for that one needs true patriotism in the heart and equally sincere concern for our society. We have lost a great social worker, visionary and patriotic leader," the post read.

"Not only in the industrial sector of India, but also in the work of social development, Ratan Tata's contribution was phenomenal. He was the son of Maharashtra. India was proud of him," it said.

In 2008, Ratan Tata received Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India.

