Ayodhya Deepotsav: 15 temporary hospitals ready
AyodhyaThe Uttar Pradesh health department on Tuesday said 15 temporary hospitals are being established for Deepotsav to ensure the health and...
Ayodhya
The Uttar Pradesh health department on Tuesday said 15 temporary hospitals are being established for Deepotsav to ensure the health and well-being of devotees and tourists attending the festival. “In addition, ambulances will be stationed round-the-clock at 10 key locations across the entire fair area,” it said in a statement. Ayodhya’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sushil Kumar Baniyan, said that complete vigilance will be maintained regarding health services throughout Deepotsav.
“All hospitals will be equipped with essential medicines, paramedical staff, and specialist doctors,” he said.
Ambulances will be stationed at all times at the following locations: Control Room, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Complex, Shri Hanumangarhi, Shri Kanak Bhavan Temple Complex, Pakka Ghat, Bandha Tiraha (Veena Crossing), Hanuman Gufa (Shri Ram Katha Museum), Saket Petrol Pump, Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and Shri Nageshwar Nath Temple, according to the statement. Additionally, 50 beds have been reserved across three major hospitals to ensure emergency preparedness during the event, it said.