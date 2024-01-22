Ayodhya Lights up in Splendour For Ram’s Installation

Ahead of the Ram Lalla “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony in Ayodhya, the temple town has been decorated in the Tretayug theme.

Treta Yuga, in Hinduism, is the second and second best of the four yugas (world ages). Treta Yug was preceded by Krita (Satya) Yuga and followed by Dvapara Yuga. Treta Yuga lasted for 1,296,000 years (3,600 divine years).

Treta means ‘a collection of three things’ in Sanskrit, and is so called because during the Treta Yuga, there were three Avatars of Vishnu that were seen: the fifth, sixth and seventh incarnations as Vamana, Parashurama and Rama, respectively. Dharma (morality) in Treta Yug stood on four legs. Currently in the immoral age of Kali, it stands on one leg,

The one time sleepy town of Ayodhya has today become God’s own city and is ready to welcome the devotees as the stage is set for the ‘pran prathishta’ ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. The entire city is soaked in devotion and divinity.

The stamp of hard work and meticulous planning has created never before kind of inquisitiveness among tourists across the globe and it is poised to become the biggest tourist centre soon. The real impact of double engine Sarkar is now seen in Ayodhya.

The entire town is decked up for the prana pratishta and just as kings used to get gifts from other kingdoms when some important celebration like coronation or marriages took place, gifts for Lord Rama are continuously pouring in from all regions of the country. Ayodhya which has a population of about 25 lakhs which was not so popular and was rather a centre for litigation and controversy pertaining to Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi is today resembling a most modern city with state of the art facilities including International airport and Railway station which resembles an airport. It has world’s largest ‘solar-powered streetlights,’ electric buses on Ram Path and Dharma Path. Not just that, the UP government led by Yogi Adityanath has prepared a vision 2047 for 360 degree development of the temple town which includes developing Ayodhya in a thematic manner, rejuvenation of Saryu river and development of old city. The idea is that Ayodhya should replicate the era of Ramayana and make it into an inclusive city.