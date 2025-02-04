  • Menu
Ayodhya Ram Mandir chief priest hospitalised

The Chief priest of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das, has been hospitalised following a sudden deterioration in health, sources said on Sunday.

Ayodhya : The Chief priest of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das, has been hospitalised following a sudden deterioration in health, sources said on Sunday. It has been learned that his condition is serious as he has been experiencing difficulty in breathing. Following difficulty in breathing, Das was immediately admitted to the Shri Ram Hospital, from where he was first referred to the Trauma Centre and then to the Lucknow PGI for better treatment.

Pradeep Das, the assistant priest of Ram temple, had also given information about Satyendra Das’s health. Arun Kumar Singh, a doctor at the Neuro Centre, Ayodhya City, said: “The condition of Satyendra Das is critical. A CT scan revealed that he had suffered a brain haemorrhage and it was spread in several parts of the brain.”

