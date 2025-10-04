B N Palace beckons Heritage Yatra

Berhampur: Paralakhemundiin Gajapati district, the cultural capital of South Odisha, reverberated with history as the region’s first-ever “Heritage Yatra” unfolded at the majestic Brundaban Nivas Palace.

The event was a joint initiative of Odia Bhojan, Parala Youth Club and Gajaraj Research Institute, seeking to rekindle public awareness about Odisha’s forgotten heritage.

Conducted by Rakesh Kumar Swain, the programme featured a powerful narration by heritage researcher Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, who traced the deep historical link between Brundaban Nivas Palace and the formation of Odisha State. Built by Maharaja Goura Chandra Gajapati on the banks of the Mahendratanaya, the palace is not only an architectural marvel but also Odisha’s only heritage site with an underground chamber and the State’s first indoor swimming pool—today languishing in neglect.

The palace’s walls have borne witness to epochal moments, including the 10th session of Utkal Sammilani at Paralakhemundi, and several decisive meetings that paved the way for Odisha’s statehood.

Rakesh Swain urged citizens to share responsibility for preserving the district’s priceless heritage, while cultural activist Muralidhar Parichha emphasised the need to extend such programmes to Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and beyond.

Inspired by successful heritage tours in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Baripada and Dhenkanal, the organisers announced plans to conduct at least four heritage tours annually in South Odisha. These tours aim not only to create awareness but also to involve local organisations, document sites and engage administrations in meaningful conservation efforts.

With about 50 participants joining the inaugural Heritage Yatra, the initiative marked a soulful step towards reconnecting society with its roots and ensuring that neglected treasures like Brundaban Nivas Palace are not lost to time.

The group plans next heritage tours at some other places in Ganjam district.