Baba Banda Singh Bahadur museum soon

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government is making dedicated efforts to revive the saga of bravery and sacrifice of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur that has been recorded in the golden pages of history.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar while presiding over the meeting regarding the Museum and Theme Park to be set up in Lohgarh. He directed the officers concerned to prepare the design of the museum and theme park being built in an area of about 10 acres at Lohgarh in Yamunanagar in a state-of-the-art manner. In the first phase, work on the fort, main gate and boundary wall will be done. The Museum will have a blend of the inspiring life history of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and the latest technology to give a glimpse of a new world for the visitors. Apart from the 3D projection display, weapons, costumes, setting up of giant installations have also been proposed. The life stories of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur will be shown through the Augmented Reality technique.

The Chief Minister said that Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was a saint for society, but a soldier for the enemies. He took up arms, defended the nation, and established the first Sikh state with a capital at Lohgarh. He made numerous contributions to the development of society and this is the reason the Haryana government is focusing upon developing Lohgarh as a pilgrimage, said Sh. Manohar Lal.

The Chief Minister said that a martial arts school should also be established in Lohgarh. For this, the Sports and Youth Affairs Department should study the design of this school and the inclusion of martial arts. He said that the martial arts school should impart training in traditional martial arts like Gatka, Thang-Ta, Kalaripayattu etc. Besides this, Yoga and Mallakhamba should also be included in the training schedule.