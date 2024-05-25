Bachendri Pal celebrates Everest climb anniv

Kathmandu: Legendary mountaineer Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to reach atop Mt Everest, celebrated the 40th anniversary of the landmark expedition by trekking up to the Everest Base Camp and on Friday said she is elated and privileged to have got the opportunity to inspire others, especially young women.

Pal, who also celebrated her 71st birthday on Friday, was joined by 81-year-old Brigadier Darshan Kumar Khullar at Namche Bazar -- halfway to the Base Camp – to “bless Bachendri Pal” as he declared notwithstanding his age and the treacherous climb at such high altitude.

Khullar, who was the principal of the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) at Darjeeling then, had led the historic 1984 expedition to Mt Everest at an altitude of 8,848.86 metres. The idea to commemorate the 40 years of Mt Everest Summit and “re-live” the 1984 expedition was initiated some months ago and it was decided to invite whosoever from the 1984 team was willing to join.

