Balangir: Education awareness cart launched

Balangir: "Asa Ame School Jiba" education awareness cart was launched on Monday from P R High School, Balangir, as schools reopened after two years.

The cart will move through villages of Balangir municipality, Balangir Sadar and Puintal blocks. It will encourage and make people aware the dropout school students to come and to get admitted in government schools. The cart will inform people and students about available facilities in government schools.

Balangir DEO Dhruba Charan Behera, ADEO Keshab Charan Meher, Balangir BEO Raghaba Panigrahi, Puintala BEO Loknathsuna, many teachers, including headmaster of the school, and many students were present.