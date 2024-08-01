Ban alcohol in Goa: BJP MLA

Panaji: A BJP MLA in Goa has demanded in the legislative assembly that the consumption of alcohol be banned in the coastal state to make it 'viksit' or developed and to curb loss of lives in liquor-related accidents on roads and in factories.

There are deaths on roads due to accidents and also in industrial units and the main reason for this is increasing alcohol consumption in the state, Shet, a first-time BJP MLA representing Mayem assembly constituency in North Goa said. The legislator alleged that there was no control on the sale of liquor in the state.