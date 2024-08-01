Live
- World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Theme
- BJP Government Criticized For Water Leakage In New Parliament Building Amid Heavy Rains In Delhi
- Mother pays with life for son’s misdeeds
- Sebi makes shareholding disclosure mandatory
- BREAKING : Supreme Court holds sub-classification of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes Permissible ; Overrules EV Chinnaiah
- Core sectors’ growth falls to 4% in June
- Resource devolution to States higher by Rs 2.49 lakh cr: FM
- AAP asks Centre to enact law to regulate coaching centres
- Minister Narayana visits Mumbai to study development works
- Andhra Pradesh: Ten gates of Srisailam reservoir lifted amid rise in flood water
Ban alcohol in Goa: BJP MLA
Panaji: A BJP MLA in Goa has demanded in the legislative assembly that the consumption of alcohol be banned in the coastal state to make it 'viksit' or developed and to curb loss of lives in liquor-related accidents on roads and in factories.
There are deaths on roads due to accidents and also in industrial units and the main reason for this is increasing alcohol consumption in the state, Shet, a first-time BJP MLA representing Mayem assembly constituency in North Goa said. The legislator alleged that there was no control on the sale of liquor in the state.
