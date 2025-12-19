Bangladesh Journalists Describe Terrifying Night As Arson Attacks Engulf Media Offices

Bangladesh was gripped by widespread unrest overnight after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi triggered mass protests, violent clashes and targeted attacks on major media houses in Dhaka. The violence left journalists trapped inside burning buildings, recounting hours of fear as mobs vandalised and set fire to newspaper offices.

Hadi, a senior figure in the student protest platform Inquilab Mancha, was shot in Dhaka while campaigning ahead of the national elections. Critically injured, he was first taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to Singapore for treatment, where he later died. His death sparked outrage across the country, with demonstrators blocking key areas such as Shahbagh Square and demanding justice.

As anger spilled onto the streets, videos circulating on social media showed protesters storming and torching the offices of leading dailies Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. Journalists trapped inside posted desperate appeals online, urging people to stop the attacks. According to local reports, a mob reached The Daily Star office in Kawran Bazar around midnight, vandalising the premises and setting parts of the building ablaze.

One journalist recalled receiving a warning call that the attackers were heading toward their office after targeting Prothom Alo. By the time staff attempted to evacuate, the ground floor was already under attack. Thick smoke filled the building, forcing a group of journalists to retreat to the rooftop of the 10th floor. Around 28 people remained stranded there, overwhelmed by fear and uncertainty, as flames spread below.

Attempts to escape proved dangerous. A canteen worker who tried to climb down using an external fire ladder was caught and beaten by the mob, discouraging others from following. Firefighters eventually managed to control the blaze on the lower floors and sent crew members to rescue those trapped on the roof. Panic returned when attackers reached the rooftop and began banging on the door, prompting journalists to barricade the entrance with plant tubs while waiting for help.

One reporter later wrote on social media that the smoke was so intense it became hard to breathe. Hours later, army personnel opened a rear staircase, allowing the journalists to escape safely in the early hours of the morning. Fire services finally brought the situation under control by Friday morning.

The violence also left others injured. According to reports, fire service personnel were hurt while battling flames at Prothom Alo, and senior editors who arrived to calm the situation were harassed. Security forces were deployed outside the buildings but reportedly did not intervene directly to disperse the crowds, instead urging protesters to leave peacefully.

Following the attacks, both newspapers suspended online updates and did not publish their print editions, underscoring the severe impact of the violence on press freedom and safety in Bangladesh.