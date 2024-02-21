Bank manager in J&K's Pulwama runs off with Rs 33 lakh

Live
Highlights
The manager of a rural bank in J&K's Pulwama district has run off with Rs 33 lakh from the branch he headed, police said on Wednesday.
Srinagar: The manager of a rural bank in J&K's Pulwama district has run off with Rs 33 lakh from the branch he headed, police said on Wednesday.
Police said that a manager of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank (a rural bank sponsored by SBI) disappeared with Rs 33 lakh from Lorgham branch of the bank in Pulwama.
Police sources said that the manager had forged the signatures of account holders to misappropriate the amount.
"Identified as Meraj Alam, son of Mohammad Nazir and resident of Bihar, he has been missing since February 17 (Saturday). We have registered a case of FIR number 13/2024 under section 409 IPC in police station Tral and efforts are on to nab the accused," a police official said.
