Bank manager shot-at, injured in Bihar

Patna: A Grameen Bank manager was shot at and injured in Bihar’s Jamui district, an official said.

He said that the victim has sustained gunshot injury and is battling for life in hospital.

He said that the incident occurred at a time when the victim Ved Prakash Renuka was returning home on a bike when some unidentified persons intercepted him at Kali Pahadi and shot him in a robbery attempt.

The victim is a resident of Sangrampur block in Munger district. He is posted at Grameen Bank located at Dighi block of Jamui.

The victim, in injured position, informed his colleague Satish Kumar about the incident who contacted help line number 112.

Till the time police reached the spot, robbers had fled from the spot.

“We rescued the bank manager and admitted him to a hospital in Sangrampur from where he was shifted to JLN Medical College and Hospital Mayaganj Bhagalpur for further treatment. His condition is critical. We are making efforts to identify and arrest the accused,” said Rajyawardhan Singh, SHO of Laxmipur police station Jamui.