Barricades Removed Outside UK High Commission In Delhi

Days after a Khalistani demonstration at the Indian High Commission in London, police today dismantled the barricades outside the UK High Commission in Delhi. Officials from the Delhi Police reported that the protection in front of the UK High Commission is still in place.



According to a senior police officer, the security measures outside the British High Commission in this city are still in place. But, obstructions erected in the road of the Commission that prevented commutation have been taken down. To protest the crackdown on Amritpal Singh, protesters in London pulled down the Indian Tricolor outside the building.

The nation was outraged after seeing images of a Khalistani supporter ripping down the national flag, which also sparked heated discussions on social media.

In a strong statement of protest, the Indian government has urged the British government to provide adequate protection at the Indian High Commission. Inquiries over the utter "lack of protection" at the Indian embassy in London prompted India to call the British deputy high commissioner on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, senior British authorities have called the devastation committed at the Indian mission by a group of demonstrators brandishing separatist Khalistani flags as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable," and they pledged that the UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously."