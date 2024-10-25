Barring heavy rain, Cyclone Dana's impact nominal in West Bengal

Kolkata: Except for torrential rain in coastal districts and adjoining areas in West Bengal, Cyclone Dana's impact on the state has been nominal.

No major devastation was reported from the two coastal districts of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas, which the weather office had predicted would be the worst hit in the state.

Torrential rain, which began late Thursday night in different districts of South Bengal including the state capital of Kolkata, was continuing.

As per predictions of the Regional Meteorological Office in Kolkata, heavy showers will continue in the districts of South Bengal throughout the day and the intensity of the rainfall is expected to recede in the evening.

According to state administration, the maximum impact during the landfall process was reported from coastal Sundarbans areas like Namkhana, Sagar Islands and Patharpratima, where several trees were uprooted because of heavy wind. Trident lampposts, especially near the 'Kapil Muni Ashram' in Sagar Island, too were severely damaged.

The red alert was continuing in South 24 Paragons district and East Midnapore.

When the landfall process was on, the maximum wind speed in the coastal pockets was around 120 kilometres an hour. However, the speed came down to around 90 kilometres an hour after the landfall process was completed.

Cyclone Dana will weaken into a deep depression this evening.

The heavy rain was likely to damage the harvestable crops, especially paddy and potato, in the state.

Prices of certain essential food items in the retail markets were also expected to be high before the forthcoming festive season of Kali Puja and Diwali.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and State Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty were present at the state secretariat Nabanna throughout Thursday night monitoring the situation from the control room.



