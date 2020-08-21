BBMP bags best sustainable award

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bagged the "Best Sustainable Mega City Award" in Swachh Survekshan 2020. This is the first time Bengaluru received an award in Swachh Survekshan from MoHUA.

The civic agency's BBMP rank in Swachh Survekshan 2017 was 210. In 2018, it was 215 and in 2019, 194. For the first time in the history of Bengaluru, the city was declared as open defecation free (ODF) on September 29 2019 and ODF++ January 31, 2020.

In Karnataka, only three Urban Local Bodies (ULB) are currently ODF++. Bengaluru joined the league this year. Commissioner of BBMP N Manjunath Prasad stated that taking the learnings from the achievement the municipal agency will focus on installing GPS devices on all our Compactors and auto tippers to track their movement and to ensure that the Door to Door Collection is monitored.

" We are in the process of setting up Smart Command and Control Room for solid waste management (SWM) to monitor and track SWM resources and work. We have also started ranking Divisions from January 2020 based on their Segregation levels and have started ranking Wards based on Segregation and Fine Collection from July 2020," he said.

The BBMP is also planning to build in-house systems to track and calculate segregation levels of Zones, Divisions, and wards and increase processing capacity and utilization of processing Plants.

The officials have started tracking and monitoring the black spots and door-to-door Collection.

BBMP Performance in SS-2020

• National Ranking amongst Above 10 lakh population cities - 37

• National Ranking amongst all cities - 214

• ODF Status: Achieved ODF ++

• Award category: Best Self Sustainable Mega City

• In the last Swachh Survekshan (2016-2019)

• In the last 4 Survekshans (2016-2019), BBMP could not achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) or Open Defecation Free Plus/Plus Plus (ODF+/++).