Bengal BJP's Door-to-Door Diya Distribution Paves The Way For Grand Ram Mandir Inauguration

Before the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, the Bengal unit of the BJP conducted a door-to-door outreach campaign in Nandigram, East Midnapore district. As part of this initiative, they distributed 100,000 earthen lamps (diyas) to local residents. Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in Bengal, personally distributed these lamps to 20,000 families in Nandigram, aligning the effort with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Adhikari, taking to X (formerly Twitter), explained that the aim was to illuminate the entire Nandigram with 'Ram Jyoti' on January 22, marking the historic occasion of the Ram Mandir inauguration. All the earthen lamps were sourced locally, supporting the 'Vocal for Local' mantra.

The distribution ceremony took place in Adhikari’s home ground and constituency, Nandigram, and extended to areas such as Gokulnagar, Samsabad, and Battala. Adhikari emphasized that this initiative was in response to Prime Minister Modi's call to light lamps and celebrate Diwali for the homecoming of Ram Lalla.

As part of the broader BJP campaign, Adhikari and party workers undertook the cleaning of over 100 temples in Nandigram. He also announced that on the eve of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony on January 22, all temples in his constituency would conduct yagnas and offerings. Additionally, giant screens were set up for live-screening of the consecration ceremony.

Earlier, on December 29, Adhikari had announced the 'Ghar Ghar Yatra,' a door-to-door campaign aimed at reaching out to every supporter and resident across the state. However, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dismissed the Ram Mandir's inauguration as a "gimmick" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Rituals leading up to the grand 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22 had already commenced.