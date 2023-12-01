Bengal coal case: CBI seeks account details of Bengal Minister from bank

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought details of the bank accounts of West Bengal Law Minister Malaya Ghatak and some of his family members from the authorities of a private bank branch in Kolkata.

Sources said the central agency sleuths have sought the details of bank accounts of a total of five persons, including the minister. The detailed statements of these accounts since the time of their opening have also been sought by the CBI sleuths.

The KYC details provided while opening these bank accounts have also been sought from the bank authorities. The officials of the said private bank have been asked to be present with all the related documents at the office of CBI’s anti-corruption branch at Nizam Palace in central Kolkata on December 13.

Previously the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the coal smuggling case, had summoned Ghatak 12 times for questioning. But except once, every time the minister had ducked those notices and avoided presence for questioning.

But this is for the time he has come under the CBI sleuths in the matter in true sense. The minister even approached the Delhi High Court for dismissal of the enforcement case information report (ECIR) report filed against him by the ED sleuths. That plea was rejected by the court.

However, the court approved his appeal for being summoned at ED’s Kolkata office instead of New Delhi.