Bengal coal mining scam: Delhi High Court directs hospital to form medical board to examine accused

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Safdarjung Hospital to constitute a medical board for examining accused Gurupada Maji on his plea for interim bail on medical grounds in a money laundering case in connection with coal mining scam in West Bengal.

Justice Amit Sharma directed the hospital to set up the board within a week's time after going through the medical report to be given by Tihar Jail authorities.

"With consent of parties, it is directed that a medical board be constituted to examine the medical condition of the applicant in order to ascertain the exact ailment and necessary treatment to be provided," Justice Sharma said.

The court ordered: "In the circumstances, the medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital is directed to constitute an appropriate medical board after going through the medical report (given by Tihar Jail authorities). It is directed that the medical board be constituted within one week from today and the report may be sent to court."

Counsel for Maji stated that he was suffering from diabetes and bleeding from rectum.

Justice Sharma listed the matter for next hearing on January 13.

Maji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May claiming that he was a partner of Anup Majee, who is the kingpin in the case.

ED said: "He received more than Rs 66 crore from the proceeds of crime generated through illegal coal mining business from Anup Majee alias Lala and his associates."

A trial court in September refused to grant him bail in the money laundering case as it did not find anything solid to believe that the accused was not guilty of the alleged offences.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR in November 2020 alleging a multi-crore-rupee coal stealing scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Following which, the ED filed its charge sheet in May last year claiming that the total proceeds of crime in the case stand at Rs 1,352 crore and it has attached assets of Rs 180 crore.