Live
- Men's ODI WC: Can Virat Kohli score a record 50th ton in the Netherlands match?
- Waqf Board illegal appointments case: Delhi court rejects ED's plea for custodial interrogation of arrested accused
- Chandramohan: A Golden hand for star heroines
- Singer Suresh Wadkar named for Maharashtra's 'Lata Mangeshkar Award'
- Men's ODI WC: Rohit has been a fantastic captain and led by example, says coach Rahul Dravid
- Bengal Guv wants to personally meet AG who resigned on Friday
- Mega tribal students' protest rally in Manipur over alleged 'educational negligence' by govt
- Men's ODI WC: Stunning Marsh century inspires Australia to 8-wicket win over Bangladesh
- Webb telescope finds Milky Way-like galaxy in early universe
- Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category
Just In
Bengal Guv wants to personally meet AG who resigned on Friday
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is keen to personally meet S.N. Mukhopadhyay, the state Advocate General who tendered his resignation on Friday, and discuss with him the reasons that prompted him to step down, sources in the Raj Bhavan said on Saturday.
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is keen to personally meet S.N. Mukhopadhyay, the state Advocate General who tendered his resignation on Friday, and discuss with him the reasons that prompted him to step down, sources in the Raj Bhavan said on Saturday.
Raj Bhavan sources said that since the Advocate General forwarded his resignation letter from abroad through an e-mail sent only to the Governor on Friday night, Bose is keen to meet him personally and know the reasons behind his sudden resignation.
A communique in this matter has already been forwarded to Mukhopadhyay. It is learnt that Mukhopadhyay will go to the Governor’s House to meet Bose after his return to Kolkata.
The Advocate General’s resignation followed the decision of the West Bengal government just two days back to replace the public prosecutor at the Calcutta High Court, Sashwatagopal Mukhopadhyay, by Debasish Roy.
Mukhopadhyay was replaced after he had served in that chair for six years.
The two developments have led to speculation in the legal circles of the state, since both came at a time when the state government has received jolts at the Calcutta High Court in various cases.
Speculation are also there as to who will replace Mukhopadhyay. Rumours are there that Kishor Dutta, who was the Advocate General before Mukhopadhyay before being replaced after the 2021 Assembly polls, might be reinstated in that chair.