Better to declare all ministers as deputy CMs

Bengaluru : Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson G. Madhusudhana on Tuesday said it is better to declare all ministers as deputy chief ministers as many are lobbying for the post.

"It is better to declare all ministers as deputy chief ministers and there will be only one chief minister, perhaps that will be better. Nowadays deputy CM post has become a ridicule," Madhusudhana told IANS.

He said rural development and panchayat raj minister K.S. Eshwarappa and others are also lobbying for the deputy CM post.

Madhusudhana said Karnataka currently has three deputy CMs in Ashwath Narayan, Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi but highlighted that accommodating the 12 legislators, who resigned from the previous government to bring the BJP to power, is also important.

"We will have to accommodate them, it is our bounden duty. They have sacrificed their seats, contested the election and won. So we will have to be grateful. And that will be done," said Madhusudhana.

Though he did not reveal the names, he said 3-4 senior BJP leaders will also be inducted into the cabinet.

Madhusudhana specially mentioned that S. Angara, a dalit politician from Sullia constituency did not make a hue or cry despite not being made a minister.

