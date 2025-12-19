Bhadrak Collector cycles to office

Bhadrak: Bhadrak Collector Dilip Routrai on Wednesday rode a bicycle from his residence to his office to promote healthier lifestyle and cleaner environment. The unusual sight of a senior IAS officer opting for a bicycle instead of a vehicle sparked curiosity among residents, many of whom lauded the move.

Speaking to reporters, Routrai said the decision was driven by his commitment to personal fitness and environmental responsibility. As there was no official tour scheduled for the day and the distance between his residence and office was short, he chose to cycle.

“Cycling helps me stay fit and also reduces carbon footprint and fuel consumption,” the Collector said. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India movement, Routrai said cycling is one of the best ways to maintain good health.

He said the small initiatives like this can collectively contribute to a healthier lifestyle and a cleaner environment. The Collector said he plans to continue cycling during the winter season and will also use the bicycle in summer on days without official tours.