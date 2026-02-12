Spl budget package sought for Prakasam

Ongole: The Jana Vignana Vedika state committee demanded that the state government announce a special budget package for the comprehensive development of Prakasam district.

At a press meet held here on Wednesday, the JVV committee welcomed the recent re-merger of the Kandukur and Addanki constituencies, along with Ramayapatnam Port, into Prakasam district, but highlighted numerous pending issues requiring urgent attention. Key demands of the committee include employment opportunities for locals at the upcoming Ramayapatnam Port, completion of the construction of Andhra Kesari University at Pernametta with full funding, development of the Mallavaram reservoir with a storage capacity of 4 TMC, and establishment of the Galaxy Industrial Growth Centre at Gullapalli.

The committee members emphasised the need for drinking water and irrigation projects, the development of facilities for the world-renowned Ongole cattle breed at Chadalavada, and the construction of the IIIT Ongole as initially announced. Other demands include an airport for Ongole, full-scale development of the Donakonda Industrial Corridor, completion of Mining and Veterinary Universities, harbour plans at Kothapatnam beach, and tourism development.

The committee, led by State Vice-President Kolla Madhu, stressed that sand from local rivers should be utilised within the district and urged implementation of the OUDA master plan with dedicated funds.