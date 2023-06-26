Bhawanipatna: Maoist posters pay tributes to martyrs

Bhawanipatna: Panic gripped villagers as Maoist posters paying tributes to its slain activists surfaced in Kalahandi district.

The posters, released by Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the Maoists, were found pasted at various spots on the main road of Taparang village under Madanpur-Rampur block. In the posters, the Maoists paid tributes to their three cadres who were gunned down by police near Tapareng-Ludengarh reserve forest under M Rampur police station on May 9. The posters carried the photographs of the killed Maoists.

The banned outfit also condemned the “barbaric act” of the police and said one of the victims, Lalit, was recently married. The posters briefly mentioned the life and ‘achievements’ of the three Maoists.

An encounter took place in the forest when police personnel found some Maoists during a combing operation in the area. On being challenged, the police team retaliated and three Maoists were shot dead during the exchange of fire.