  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bhubaneswar: 2,320 houses damaged by rain and floods

Farmers showing damaged crops as flood water from Brahmani river submerged their croplands in Gondia block of Dhenkanal on Friday. They have demanded compensation for crop loss due to rain. Biranchi N Seth
x

Farmers showing damaged crops as flood water from Brahmani river submerged their croplands in Gondia block of Dhenkanal on Friday. They have demanded compensation for crop loss due to rain.

Biranchi N Seth

Highlights

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday said heavy rain in the State and the flood triggered by it have affected over four lakh people in 21...

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday said heavy rain in the State and the flood triggered by it have affected over four lakh people in 21 districts.The calamity has so far claimed two lives, one in a wall collapse in Keonjhar and another due to drowning in Jajpur district, an official at the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said.

River embankments were breached in at least five places in Jajpur, Boudh and Jagatsinghpur ditricts. There were three breaches in Jajpur and one each in Boudh and Jagatsinghpur.

The SRC said 4,11,338 people in 667 gram panchayats spread over 136 blocks and 101 wards in 26 Urban Local Bodies were affected while 51,678 people were evacuated from low-lying areas to safer places. As many as 442 kitchen centres were opened to provide food to the affected people. At least 2,320 houses were damaged in the heavy rain and floods.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X