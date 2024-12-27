Live
- Challenges in Implementing POSH Policy in Workplaces
- Will Sukumar "Quit cinema"?
- BFI chief Ajay Singh appointed board member in new Asian body; Lovlina part of Athletes' Commission
- Jharkhand declares seven-day state mourning in honour of Manmohan Singh
- Weather alert: AP to receive rains today as low pressure in Bay of Bengal weakens
- Virtual Hearing Completed; Allu Arjun Excused from In-Person Court Appearance Until January 10th
- History will be kinder: Singh's final words as PM resurface a decade later as India mourns its loss
- Eminent cardiologist Dr Krishna Chaitanya performs rare surgery. Blood had clotted in brain
- Indian smartphone market poised for 6 pc growth in 2025 amid PLI push
- Foundation stone laid for Warangal Press Club boundary wall
Just In
Bhubaneswar: MBBS student dies by suicide
Bhubaneswar: A second-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, police said on Thursday. The body of Ratnesh Kumar Mishra...
Bhubaneswar: A second-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, police said on Thursday. The body of Ratnesh Kumar Mishra (21), a resident of Dibrugarh in Assam, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Wednesday. Police sus-pect financial crisis in his family led Mishra to take his life.
Before hanging himself, he sent an audio message to his younger brother, requesting their fa-ther not to sell their land. He also asked his brother to become a doctor but stay in Assam. In the note found in his room, Mishra said nobody was responsible for his death, according to po-lice.
His second-year examination was supposed to start on Thursday, and he returned to the cam-pus from home after a 10-day vacation on Tuesday. His father had accompanied him back to Bhubaneswar this time.
Mishra was supposed to visit the temple town of Puri on Wednesday along with his father, who was staying at a hotel outside the campus. The father told reporters that he spoke to Mishra in the morning, but could not reach him on his mobile later. As repeated calls went unanswered, he rushed to his hostel and found the door locked from inside.
With no response even after repeated bangings, the father, along with some students, broke into the room to find the body of Mishra. He was immediately taken to the Emergency Room of the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Director Ashutosh Biswas visited the hostel room later in the day. A case of unnatural death was registered at Khandagiri police station, and an investigation was started, police said.