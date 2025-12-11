Purushaha Post-Production Progressing Rapidly, Grand Release Soon

Movies that deliver clean entertainment always come with a minimum guarantee at the box office, and comedy-centric films rarely demand strict logic. Star heroes are naturally drawn to such fun-driven subjects, while audiences flock to theatres looking for relaxation and laughter. With this in mind, the team of ‘Purushaha’ is gearing up to present a refreshing entertainer that promises nonstop fun with a unique and different concept.

The posters and captions released so far- revolving around themes of marriage, gender dynamics, and freedom, clearly indicate that the film has been designed as a laugh-riot from start to end. The newly unveiled poster, featuring the quote ‘మగాళ్లను మొక్కుకుంటూ కాదు తొక్కుకుంటూ పోతాం’ (We don’t bow to men; we rise by stepping over them), adds a humorous touch and grabs attention instantly.

Presented by Battula Saraswathi and produced under the Kalyan Productions banner by Battula Koteswara Rao, the film introduces Pavan Kalyan Battula as the lead hero. The movie is directed by Veeru Vulavala and has already created strong buzz among audiences.

Comedians Kasireddy and Saptagiri are said to be special attractions alongside Pavan Kalyan. The female lead roles are played by Vaishnavi Kokkuru, Vishika, and Hasini Sudheer. The makers also promise rib-tickling performances from a strong comic ensemble including Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Anantha Sriram, Pammi Sai, and Mirchi Kiran.

At present, the film’s post-production work is progressing rapidly, and the makers are expected to announce the release date very soon. Producer Battula Koteswara Rao is mounting this entertainer on a grand scale without compromising on quality.

Technically, the film is backed by an experienced crew with Satish Muthyala as cinematographer, Shravan Bharadwaj as music director, Koti as editor, and Ravibabu Dondapati as art director.

Cast: Pavan Kalyan, Saptagiri, Kasireddy Rajkumar, Vaishnavi Kokkuru, Vishika, Hasini Sudheer, Sri Sandhya, Gabi Rock, Anaira Gupta, Vennela Kishore, Pammi Sai, VTV Ganesh, Rajeev Kanakala, Anantha Sriram, and others.

Technical Crew:

Banner: Kalyan Productions

Producer: Battula Koteswara Rao

Director: Veeru Vulavala

Music Director: Shravan Bharadwaj

Cinematography: Satish Muthyala

Editor: Koti

Art Director: Ravibabu Dondapati

Lyrics: Anantha Sriram

PRO: Sai Satish