  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Adani Electricity wins all 15 ‘Gold’ awards at QCFI’s 39th annual quality convention

  • Created On:  11 Dec 2025 9:41 AM IST
Adani Electricity wins all 15 ‘Gold’ awards at QCFI’s 39th annual quality convention
X

Mumbai: Adani Electricity achieved a remarkable milestone by winning all 15 gold awards for the second consecutive year at the recently held 39th Annual Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts (CCQC-2025), organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), Mumbai Chapter, the company said on Wednesday.

All 15 teams representing Adani Electricity’s Transmission and Distribution (T&D) businesses secured the prestigious “Gold" award for their case study presentations. "The historic achievement underscores the rapid growth and maturity of Adani Electricity’s business excellence journey, aligning with the convention’s theme, 'Quality Concepts for Atmanirbhar Viksit Bharat',” said the company in a statement.

Tags

Adani Electricity AwardsQCFI CCQC-2025Quality ExcellenceTransmission & DistributionAtmanirbhar Viksit Bharat Initiative
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Assembly briefly adjourned after sound system malfunction

Assembly briefly adjourned after sound system malfunction

National News

More
Share it
X