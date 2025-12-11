Adani Electricity wins all 15 ‘Gold’ awards at QCFI’s 39th annual quality convention

Mumbai: Adani Electricity achieved a remarkable milestone by winning all 15 gold awards for the second consecutive year at the recently held 39th Annual Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts (CCQC-2025), organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), Mumbai Chapter, the company said on Wednesday.

All 15 teams representing Adani Electricity’s Transmission and Distribution (T&D) businesses secured the prestigious “Gold" award for their case study presentations. "The historic achievement underscores the rapid growth and maturity of Adani Electricity’s business excellence journey, aligning with the convention’s theme, 'Quality Concepts for Atmanirbhar Viksit Bharat',” said the company in a statement.