Bhubaneswar : 'One Station One Product' launched at railway stations

Bhubaneswar : Under the 'One Station One Product' Scheme, the Khurda Road division has launched two stalls at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack railway stations, involving local Self Help Groups, in co-ordination with the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS).

The scheme was announced by the Centre in the recent budget with an objective to provide enhanced livelihood and welfare of local artisans, potters, weavers/handloom weavers, tribals.

Under the scheme, stalls are being provided at railway stations to the local artisans to showcase and sell famous local products. The purpose is also to make the railway stations a promotional hubs and showcase destination for the local products, thereby giving a major boost to local industries.

The passengers can get the Khordha district's famous 'Bell Metal Products' at Bhubaneswar railway station and the Cuttack district's famous "Silver Filigree Handicrafts and handloom products" at Cuttack railway station. They can purchase the products directly from artisans without involving any intermediaries.

Previously, the Khurda Road division had launched a stall at Puri railway station to promote Odisha's famous handicrafts 'Pattachitra' and 'Pipili Applique' under the scheme.

The division has notified through various social media platforms, for inviting applications for 'One Station One Product' stalls at 78 railway stations across the Khurda Road division.

Rinkesh Roy, divisional railway manager, Khurda Road, urged the passengers to take advantage of stalls and to have glimpses of local products available at railway stations. He requested the local artisans, potters, weavers, tribals to apply for the stalls.