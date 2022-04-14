Bhubaneswar: State introduces 'Sex Sorted Semen' for boosting dairy development

Bhubaneswar: Minister for Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo launched 'Sex Sorted Semen' under the artificial insemination programme aimed at advancing dairy development in the State. At an event organised at Krushi Bhavan he stated that the sex sorted semen technology would enhance milk production in the State through production of around 90 per cent of female calves.

Bovine-breeding over the past two decades has played a key role in boosting farmers' income in the State. The government has taken a number of measures to develop livestock farmers; dairy development has been identified as an engine of growth for farmers, women self-help groups and entrepreneurs. Milk production has increased around threefold during the last two decades. It increased from 8.75 lakh metric tons in 2000 to over 23.731akh metric tons in 2021.

Genetic improvement of breeds through artificial insemination has been taken up in a mission mode. Currently around 15 lakh cows are being inseminated annually, free. To control the Foot and Mouth disease immunisation of livestock population is being taken up as a campaign, twice a year.

Fodder cultivation is encouraged through promotion of high-yielding species of annual and perennial fodder species. Under the Mukhya mantree Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY), subsidy of up to Rs 50 lakh is being provided to farmers/entrepreneurs to set up dairy units and milk-processing plants. Over 2.63 lakh dairy farmers are able to sell their milk to OMFED through 3,700 cooperative societies.

The Fisheries & Animal Resourcs Development department is focusing on cattle breed improvement programmes to increase milk production with use of semen of high genetic potential bulls. While using normal unsexed semen, the male-to- female calves born is of the ratio of 50:50.

0ver the years there has been less demand for male calves, and farmers leave them to stray, causing increase in stray cattle population. The sex-sorted semen technology will ensure up to 90°/o chance of production of female calves with high genetic merit along with reduction of male progeny, thereby reducing the burden of farmers to manage bull calves.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Sanjeev Chopra said sex sorted semen of advanced breeds such as Gir, Sahiwal, Cross Bred Jersey, Cross Bred Holstein Friesian would be available for farmers. The artificial insemination programme is being implemented in accordance with the Odisha Bovine Breeding Policy. Principal Secretary (Fisheries and Animal Resources Development) R Raghu Prasad stated that the sex-sorted semen programme will be implemented in all districts. The government will provide 75 per cent subsidy to dairy farmers.

While the cost of a single dose of sex-sorted semen is Rs. 715, the government provides it to dairy farmers at Rs. 180. In the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas covered under the OMBADC programme, the semen programme will be provided with 100 % subsidy. During 2022-23, initially over 5.50 lakh doses of sex-sorted semen will be utilised to cover over 1.2 lakh dairy animals.

The Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, experts from the College of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry, departmental officials and dairy farmers attended.