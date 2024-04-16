Bhubaneswar: Temp to rise by 4 to 6 degrees C in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the day temperature is expected to rise by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius at many places across Odisha over the next four to five days. This rise in temperature is due to prevailing north westerly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the IMD, Bhubaneswar centre, said in a bulletin.

The centre predicted that the day temperature will exceed 40 degrees Celsius at many areas of the State, with coastal Odisha experiencing temperatures around 36 to 38 degrees Celsius over the next two days. The interior areas are expected to witness temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius on April 17 and 18. Additionally, the night temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at many places over the next three days, the IMD said.

IMD sources said Baripada recorded the highest day temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius on Monday followed by 41.2 degrees Celsius each in Bhubaneswar, Chandbali and Nuapada. Day temperatures also soared to above 41 degrees Celsius in Malkangiri, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Titilagarh and Paralakhemundi on Monday.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded in the State was 40.5 degrees Celsius in Paralakhemundi, followed by Malkangiri (39.9 degrees C) and Bhubaneswar (39.6 degrees C). The department has advised people to take precautionary measures while going out between 11 am and 3 pm.

‘’Election rallies and gatherings need to be judiciously monitored during the peak hours. Also, people going for poll rallies are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid prolonged exposure,’’ the Met said.

