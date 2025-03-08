Bhubaneswar: Transport officer in Vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance officials on Friday arrested a senior transport officer, a day after uncovering huge assets — three multi-storey buildings, three flats, 11 plots and a farmhouse — from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the Vigilance officials on Thursday launched simultaneous raids on the property and office of Pradeep Kumar Mohanty at nine locations in Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri and Cuttack districts. The raids continued till Friday morning after which he was arrested, an official said. Mohanty, who started as a junior Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) in 1990, now serves as Joint Commissioner (Road Safety) in the office of the State Transport Authority (STA).

During raids, the Vigilance sleuths detected three multi-storey buildings in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Khurda, two ‘benami’ flats in Puri, a farmhouse spread over 14.78 acres in Nayagarh, 11 high-value plots in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Ranapur and Nayagarh and one agriculture land of over 11 acres, the official said.

“Similarly, gold biscuits and ornaments weighing 2.1 kg, Rs 1 crore paid for the purchase of a luxurious flat in Bhubaneswar, a bank deposit of Rs 17 lakh, two four-wheelers and Rs 17.55 lakh in cash were also seized during the raids,” the official added.

The anti-corruption wing registered a case against Mohanty at Vigilance police station in Bhubaneswar. As Mohanty could not explain satisfactorily about the source of accumulating such huge assets, he was arrested, the Vigilance official said.