  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bhutan king to visit Maha kumbh today

Bhutan king to visit Maha kumbh today
x
Highlights

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, arrived in Lucknow on Monday.

Lucknow : King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, arrived in Lucknow on Monday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly welcomed the King at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

The Chief Minister presented a bouquet to the King and inquired about his well-being. In return, the King of Bhutan extended his greetings to CM .

In keeping with Indian tradition, artists welcomed the King with various cultural performances at the airport. Wangchuk acknowledged their efforts and encouraged the artists. On Tuesday, the King of Bhutan is set to visit Prayagraj Mahakumbh, where he will take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam and perform darshan and Pujan at the sacred site. Among those who were present to welcome the King at the airport were Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Prashant Kumar, and Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick