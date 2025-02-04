Bhutan king to visit Maha kumbh today

Lucknow : King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, arrived in Lucknow on Monday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly welcomed the King at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

The Chief Minister presented a bouquet to the King and inquired about his well-being. In return, the King of Bhutan extended his greetings to CM .

In keeping with Indian tradition, artists welcomed the King with various cultural performances at the airport. Wangchuk acknowledged their efforts and encouraged the artists. On Tuesday, the King of Bhutan is set to visit Prayagraj Mahakumbh, where he will take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam and perform darshan and Pujan at the sacred site. Among those who were present to welcome the King at the airport were Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Prashant Kumar, and Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak.