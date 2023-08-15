Live
Bid Adieu to Dynastic Politics Modi
In a switch from addressing the people of India as "my fellow citizens", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation as his "family members" while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.
Modi began his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 general election with, "My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan (family members)".
In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as "my beloved brothers and sisters".
Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now.
Modi said that the government plans to launch Vishwakarma scheme with an outlay of Rs. 13,000 to Rs 15,000 crores for the traditional skilled workers.
Speaking about corruption, he said, “Corruption had stopped the development of India.”
The PM also noted the cycle of violence, incidents of atrocities against women in Manipur and assured that India was with people of State. He further added, “Slowly peace is restoring in the state. The Centre and State Government will continue to work to restore peace.”
The PM said Independence Day
India stands with people of Manipur, situation improving in state
Pitched for Women-led development
Demography, democracy, diversity will lead us to growth
Fisheries, Ayush ministry proof of our development
India’s motto one world one family
Have to fight three evils - Corruption, Dynasty and Appeasement
PM Modi said the national character of a nation is the biggest catalyst for becoming a developed nation. "In next 25 years, we must move forward with the mantra of unity," PM Modi said.
PM Modi, in his speech, pitched for a developed India and slammed “parivarwaad”. He said, “We have to fight the three evils of corruption, nepotism and appeasement.”
Corruption, nepotism and appeasement - we have to fight against these three evils which are corroding our systems, hindering progress of the nation. It is my mission to rid the country of this. It should be our mission, said PM Modi.
"The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development," said PM Modi on Independence Day.
Reform, Perform and Transform are changing the country. He further said
He gave a message to the youth of the nation and said, “There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities."
"I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again...What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years..."he added.