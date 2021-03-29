Bid to revive Gogi gang? Wanted criminal killed in exchange of fire

New Delhi: A wanted gangster, who had escaped from custody, was killed on Sunday following an exchange of fire with a Special Cell team at a flat in the Rohini area here, police said.

Several teams of the police's Special Cell and Crime Branch were working to trace and nab Kuldeep alias Fajja, who had escaped on March 25, they said. The operation at Rohini was conducted around 1.45 am, police said. Kuldeep suffered injuries in the exchange of fire at the flat in Rohini's sector 14, they said.

The Special Cell got a tip-off on Saturday that Kuldeep was hiding in the flat at Tulsi Apartments.

Before the operation, it arrested one of Kuldeep's associates Bhupinder Mann around 9:30 pm and he revealed that he was harbouring Kuldeep, police said. "Police reached the area and raided the flat. They asked Kuldeep to surrender, but he opened fire at police.