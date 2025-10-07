Live
Big Diwali Sale 2025: Huge Discounts on Phones, Fashion & More
Highlights
Get ready for the biggest Diwali Sale 2025! Starting October 4, enjoy massive discounts on top brands like Samsung, Apple, Titan, and more.
Did you miss the opportunity to buy products on Flipkart during Dussehra season? Frent not! The e-commerce giant has again started its sale, giving an opportunity for shoppers to buy products, including laptops.
With Diwali round the corner, Flipkart has announced the Big Festive Dhamaka Sale. The sale has already startedon October 4, 2025.
Shoppers can find huge discounts on multiple products. These include electronics, home appliances, furniture, fashion, beauty products, toys, and travel deals.
If you want a new phone, home items, or gifts for Diwali, this sale is for you.
Top brands like Samsung, Apple, Titan, and Acer will have special offers. You can also use bank offers and get extra discounts.
The sale started on October 4.
